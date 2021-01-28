‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee)

The Goonies actor continued to have a steady film career through roles in Gloria Bell, Extraction and The Freemason. He nabbed prominent parts on TV shows such as Stranger Things, 24, No Good Nick and Wayward Guide. He has additionally lent his voice to animated programs like The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Justice League Action. He wrote two episodes of A Fowl American in 2018. Astin and his wife, Christine Harrell, share three daughters: Alexandra, Elizabeth and Isabella.