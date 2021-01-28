‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sean Bean (Boromir)

After LOTR, the English actor appeared in National Treasure, Pixels and The Martian. He also nabbed roles on TV shows including Game of Thrones, Snowpiercer, The Oath and Legends, a series that he produced. The Patriot Games star won his first BAFTA in 2018 for Best Actor in a Leading Role in the six-part BBC series, Broken. Bean married Ashley Moore ​in 2017 after divorcing his third wife, Georgina Sutcliffe, in 2011. He shares two children with ex-wife Melanie Hill and one child with former spouse Abigail Cruttenden.