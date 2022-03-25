Chiwetel Ejiofor

Ejiofor’s Peter is blissfully unaware of his best friend’s feelings for his new bride — having had the most romantic wedding, partially planned by his BFF. In real life, the actor’s career is much more memorable with roles in Serenity, American Gangster and Salt before playing Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave. The London native earned an Oscar nomination for the role and then went on to star in The Martian, voice Scar in the live-action version of The Lion King, and play the lead on The Man Who Fell to Earth. Ejiofor has also written and directed four films.