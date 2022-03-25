Colin Firth

Firth’s character Jamie was heartbroken at the beginning of the movie, but he finds love with his Portuguese housekeeper Aurélia (Moniz) in the end. In addition to the rom-com, the Oscar winner has had a major career. His hits include The King’s Speech, the Mamma Mia! movies and the Bridget Jones’s Diary franchise. He has also starred in the Kingsman films, Mary Poppins Returns and The Secret Garden. In 2019, the English actor split from wife Livia Giuggioli after 22 years of marriage. The couple shares two children. He is set to star as convicted felon Michael Peterson in the TV adaptation of The Staircase, and is rumored to be dating the show’s coshowrunner Maggie Cohn.