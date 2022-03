Gregor Fisher

Fisher played Billy Mack’s (Nighy) longtime manager, Joe, who was continually overlooked but eventually recognized for his dedication to the rock star. TV-wise, Fisher starred on Rab C. Nesbitt from 1988 to 2014. He also appeared on the Oliver Twist mini-series, Empty and Love Life. He currently stars on British sitcom The Cockfields. The comedian published an autobiography, The Boy From Nowhere, in 2015. The Scottish actor shares two children with wife Vicki Burton.