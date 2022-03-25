Hugh Grant

Grant’s dancing scene as David, the newly elected Prime Minister of England, is one of the most memorable in the film. Plus, his character gets caught snogging (kissing) his former worker Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) at the school play! After the 2003 role, Grant appeared in rom-coms including the Bridget Jones films and Music and Lyrics. He’s also the star of the Paddington franchise and appeared in The Gentlemen before landing the role of Jonathan Sachs in The Undoing. In 2018, Grant married TV producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein. The couple share three children. Grant also shares two children with Tinglan Hong. The actor is set to star in the film adaption of Dungeons & Dragons, a release set for 2023.