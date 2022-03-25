Joanna Page

Page portrayed “Just Judy” as the character calls herself, who meets John (Freeman) while simulating sex on a movie set. Over the years, the Welsh actress landed roles on Poppy Cat, The Syndicate, Breathless and Q Pootle 5. She later stared on Gavin & Stacey and was in Dolittle. Page’s theater credits include Cinderella and Private Lives. She married James Thornton in 2003 and together they have one daughter and two sons. Page announced her fourth pregnancy in August 2021 and gave birth that December to daughter Boe Willow Russell.