Laura Linney

Throughout the movie, Linney’s Sarah is pulled in different directions, trying to balance her duty to her mentally ill brother and her longing for love with coworker Karl (Rodrigo Santoro). The actress quickly moved on from the rom-com with a role on Frasier, followed by John Adams. She then starred and was an executive producer on The Big C and Tales of the City. Linney starred in Nocturnal Animals before portraying Wendy Byrde on Ozark, a role for which she’s won multiple Emmys. The New York native shares a son with husband Marc Schauer, who she wed in 2009.