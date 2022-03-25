Martin Freeman

Freeman’s John is one half of the unlikely couple of John and Judy (Page), who meet while standing in for actors during a sex scene on a movie set. They even get engaged at the end of the film. Outside of Love Actually, Freeman is known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Hobbit franchise. He also appeared on Fargo, Sherlock, StartUp and Breeders. He’s set to reprise his role as Everett K. Ross in the second Black Panther film in 2022. He shares two children with ex-wife Amanda Abbington.