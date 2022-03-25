Martine McCutcheon

McCutcheon played David’s (Grant) love interest Natalie, who leaves her job after the U.S. President (played by Billy Bob Thornton) makes a pass at her. The EastEnders alum later returned to TV, appearing in Moving Wallpaper and Echo Beach. She was also seen in The Bromley Boys. The actress, who shares one son with husband Jack McManus, released her fourth studio album in 2017 after taking a break from music in the mid-2000s. McCutcheon was diagnosed with Lyme disease in April 2017. Her last onscreen role was in 2018.