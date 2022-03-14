Thomas Brodie-Sangster

The England native’s role as lovestruck Sam was his first feature film. As he’s grown in Hollywood his roles have gotten bigger, starring in Nanny McPhee, Nowhere Boy, and Newt in The Maze Runner franchise. He voiced Ferb on Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb for four seasons, before landing the role of John Tracy on Thunderbirds Are Go. He also played Jojen Reed on Game of Thrones. In 2010, Brodie-Sangster joined the band Winnet, as the bass guitarist, alongside his family. He played Benny Watts in the Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit.

Brodie-Sangster and actress Talulah Riley stepped out as a couple at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner in March 2022, confirming their relationship after months of speculation.