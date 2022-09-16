Deepti and Kyle Officially Start Dating

During the first two episodes, Deepti Vempati, who got engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee on the show, and Kyle Abrams, who was briefly engaged to Shaina, continued to explore their friendship. By episode 3, they decided to officially start dating.

“I want him to be my boyfriend. Eventually, I feel like I want him to be my husband,” Deepti gushed about her costar. “He’s the first thing I think about when I wake up, he’s the last person I talked to before I go to bed. I look at him and I’m like, ‘I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life.’”