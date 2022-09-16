Mallory Meets Sal’s Girlfriend Jessi

After Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata broke up at their wedding, he started dating a woman named Jessi. He introduced her to the group during Natalie’s 30th birthday trip. “It’s an uncomfortable situation,” Mallory admitted. “I’m so f—king awkward.”

“I’m not coming in here to intentionally make anyone feel bad,” Jessi said. “This happened so long ago, it’s, like, so in the past. I was never worried about you.”

Sal said in an interview that he felt his ex was “putting up her walls” which is “OK,” but he doesn’t understand because he and Jessi “come in peace.”

“Mallory has a lot of places that she needs to grow,” he said. “After this, I feel like I made the right choice at the altar. … We weren’t for each other.”

During the third episode, Sal told his family that he wants to propose to Jessi soon. He also further opened up about his split from Mallory, alleging that he found her drunk in another man’s car one week before their wedding. “I don’t want to protect Mallory anymore and I don’t need to protect Mallory anymore,” he said.