Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter star confessed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2022 that he is a passionate reality TV fan. “I don’t really believe in guilty pleasures,” Radcliffe said. “In the past, I would have referred to my love of reality TV and The Bachelor as my guilty pleasure, but now I just have have to admit that I’m unironically enjoying it.” The actor specifically cited Love is Blind as one of his favorites, joking that it has “been taking up a lot [of his] time.”