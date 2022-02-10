Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley

After leaving the Mexico trip early during season 2, Kyle and Shaina, who got engaged in the pods, tried to make it work. However, their relationship differences — Shaina is a devout Christian, Kyle is an atheist — proved to be too much and they split before the wedding episode.

“We don’t really talk. We don’t communicate,” Kyle exclusively told Us in February 2022. “There’s nothing left. I mean, we’re not friends or anything. She doesn’t come out much. That ship has sailed.”