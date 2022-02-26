Salvador ‘Sal’ Perez and Mallory Zapata

Sal called off his engagement to Mallory during the February 2022 season 2 finale.

“I was a roller-coaster of emotions [at the wedding]. I was just feeling everything, and I really was trying to wrap my head around everything that we had been through together,” he told Us at the time. “I was really just kind of summarizing it in my head and I knew that at that moment of my wedding, I just wanted to make that choice with her. I wanted to see how I felt in that moment with her. It was a crazy day.”