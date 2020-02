Giannina & Damian

After Gigi said “I do,” Damian revealed, through tears, that he could not marry her because she is so up and down with her emotions. She ran very far away — outside and down the street — but he waited for her to return so they could talk. When she did, she was extremely angry and ended up storming off again. He revealed that he believes love is blind and said that he does love Gigi. He also said that they need time apart but he doesn’t think their love story is over.