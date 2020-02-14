Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

During the second episode, Carlton, 34, proposed to the NBA dancer, 28, explaining that he was in love with her. However, he was harboring a secret: he had relationships in the past with men and was afraid to tell her. During their first night together, they realized their personalities may not be as compatible as they thought but it may be because of his secret. He told her on their first night together and decided to sleep on it separately. The next day, she tried to explain that she felt betrayed he wasn’t upfront from the beginning — but he wanted her to get to know him before knowing that. The discussion quickly turned into an argument that led to her taking off her ring, him throwing it across the pool, him calling her a bitch and her throwing her drink on him. Needless to say, they ended their relationship.