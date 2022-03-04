Jarrette and Mallory’s Awkward Convo

While Iyanna revealed that they didn’t watch the show together, they were forced to watch a clip of Jarrette and Mallory Zapata’s conversation in Mexico.

“That part was actually hurtful,” Iyanna said. “Everything pre-proposal it’s like I completely understand. Everything after was extremely hurtful for me to watch.”

Jarrette called it a “very inappropriate conversation,” explaining, “I think at that point I had chosen Iyanna and I was very safe in my choice and having that conversation should have never happened. And I definitely want to apologize to [Iyanna] for making you look crazy. You know I would never want to do that ever again and that conversation should have never happened.”

Mallory’s ex Sal Perez, meanwhile, called it “disrespectful” and claimed Jarrette downplayed the “joke” he made about Mal’s engagement ring. He subsequently apologized and the two men made up. Mal also said sorry to Iyanna, adding that she had several shots before the chat.