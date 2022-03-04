Shaina and Shayne Drama

Shayne Jansen opened up about the moment he confused future fiancée Natalie with his other connection, Shaina Hurley, in the pods. “That was easily the biggest mistake I made on the show,” he said, admitting he “played the victim card” in the situation. “We’re listening through a tiny, little microphone through a wall. You hear it differently, but I definitely 100 percent regret and I’m honestly ashamed of the fact that I just went into straight attack mode.”

When asked why he asked Natalie to be his girlfriend when he still had feelings for Shaina, he said he was caught up in the situation. When it came to Shaina confessing that she wasn’t over Shayne just before he was set to propose to Natalie, the consulting manager admitted she felt “betrayed” by both of them.

Shaina’s ex Kyle Abrams also weighed in, accusing Shaina of wasting his time. She added that she felt “manipulated” by Kyle proposing with his mother’s engagement ring.

“It was a people-pleasing moment and I should have never said yes to you. I should have never said yes,” she admitted.