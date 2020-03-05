Amber Calls out Jessica

Amber revealed that during the pods, she asked Barnett what was happening after Jessica told her he had said he’d propose tomorrow. He told Amber that wasn’t how he meant it and she believed him. However, when she watched back Jessica’s behavior, she was not happy.

“To see her throwing herself at him in Mexico, bitch, you’re shiesty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were so cool,” the ex-military tank mechanic said. “You are so fake. I think you are a very disingenuous person and you know what? I hope seeing this, you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs — women that go behind people’s backs like that. You were in engaged to another man you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice.”

Jessica admitted she knew she owed both Amber and Barnett an apology for her actions. While Amber appreciated it, she wasn’t sure she could accept it just yet.