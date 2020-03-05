Amber Drops the D-Word

While Amber and Barnett are going strong, they admitted that it’s been hard because they are both stubborn. “When we butt heads, it could be bad. It could be intense,” she said. It also put pressure on their relationship that she was “financially dependent” on him and that both of them were used to being flirty single people.

In fact, at one point she wasn’t sure it’d last. “I, at one point, had actually called about potentially getting the divorce lawyer. I was like, ‘This isn’t working,'” she said. Luckily, they’ve gone through it together. “It took us a while to figure out how to hang out and party together,” she added.