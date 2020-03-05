Giannina and Damian Are Together

A few hours after their fight following the wedding, Gigi and Damian decided to meet and talk calmly about everything — and decided they wanted to be together. Damian revealed that he thought she was going to say no at the altar, then he would too and they’d leave together. He choked up in the reunion, apologizing for embarrassing her.

She later started crying also for the hurt she caused him. “Since the show, it’s been such an amazing journey with you,” she said before they hugged. A year later, they’re still going stronger than ever and believe they will last forever.