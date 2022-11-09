Cole and Colleen Apologize for the Pool Moment

A major point of contention during the season was Cole hitting on Colleen Reed in the pool after the reveals and engagements.

“It stung. I knew it existed, but getting to see it firsthand was really something,” Zanab said.

While Colleen’s husband, Matt Bolton, praised his wife for being honest about the moment, Cole and Zanab argued about when he apologized.

“I did lose my cool a little bit. And after watching the scene, she told me everything. There wasn’t anything that surprised me that she didn’t tell me after watching it,” Matt said.

“Totally my fault,” Cole responded. “I should have never let it get there. I was caught up in the moment.”