How Nancy and Raven Made Up

“Nancy and I, really, for pod time, lounge-time, we did not spend a ton of time together. … I think we didn’t get to know each other well enough so we were both going off of first impressions,” Raven said.

Nancy agreed, revealing she was “shocked” when she found out Raven was one of Bartise’s top women. When asked about the footage of Bartise calling Raven a “smokeshow,” the Pilates instructor said she was “sad” because she would never want Nancy or SK to feel disrespected.

“There was no part of me that wishes I picked Raven over Nancy,” Bartise insisted. “It was hard to watch that. I felt embarrassed and ashamed of myself. … I apologize to everybody for letting it get to that point. I don’t think the feelings were inappropriate because this experiment is so unique and the connections that we made were so fast and so fresh. … The inappropriateness came from the way we handled those thoughts and not those feelings.”