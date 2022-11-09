Nancy Claims Bartise Was With Another Girl After Their Wedding

“I said it so many times — I really did love you so much. I think it was the promise that you made to me that you would not blindside me, that we would have honest conversations and literally you did the complete opposite,” Nancy said. “[My family] was fighting the fight that I couldn’t.”

When asked whether Nancy and Bartise tried to go on dates after their failed wedding, Alexa and Raven claimed that he was partying on a boat with another girl the day after the nuptials.

“He had a tall blonde by his side. I just saw some things on social media,” Nancy said. “And then that same tall blonde over the weekend … [was] on his lap, all over him. To me, again, it goes back to, ‘The f—k.’”

Bartise said that “something eventually happened” on the boat on July 4 after a lot of drinking and trying to cope. He then got defensive: “If I don’t cope the right way. … To be honest, I don’t think my sex life is anybody’s business here. Especially after how we decided to cut ties. OK so, the timing of it, I can see being wrong and I’m sorry for that, but I don’t feel comfortable talking about my sex life with everybody here.”