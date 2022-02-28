The Final Decision

The show is designed to have the couples make their final decision at the altar. Coelen told E! News that the cast members “certainly could choose to do whatever they wanted to do” when it comes to skipping the wedding day. Jessica, however, claimed to EW that she wasn’t allowed to quit during season 1.

“I definitely had a conversation about leaving and I wasn’t able to do that,” she said. “My dog got sick too, and almost died during the show. I had so much other stuff going on.”