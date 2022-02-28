The Length of the Experiment

Coelen revealed in a Netflix Tudum article that the pod portion of the experiment is 10 days.

“They talk about the deepest things in every possible way about every conceivable subject. They’re trying to identify every single thing that might be important to talk about before they choose to marry someone,” he says. “After the fact, people have said they know — not just the person they’re engaged to, but multiple people — better than they’ve ever known anyone else. Better than they know their parents. Their siblings. It’s insane. They really do fall in love.”

While there are 40-50 people in the original cast, the majority of the experiment ends up being 20-25 people after initial connections are made.

Filming for season 1 was a total of 38 days, meaning the couples are together for 28 days outside of the pods.