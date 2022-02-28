The Living Arrangements

“The first four days we filmed on average I’d say 18 to 20 hours. We slept in trailers and they were correctional facility beds. The design was to just strip us down from our comfort level,” Kenny told Refinery29.

However, for season 2, they upgraded the contestants to hotel rooms, with producers leading them to and from the pods.

While Lauren compared the living arrangements from season 1 to a sorority, Jessica noted she did a lot journaling, explaining, “I wanted to remember things because every day is like a month in there and so much can change.”

The stars also confirmed that they can request food and drink items to have during the experiment, but they cannot have their phones or internet access.