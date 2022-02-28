The Producers’ Involvement

The female contestants and the male contestants each have teams of producers, but according to Coelen, producers don’t interrupt the couples in the pods.

“They’d help facilitate needs for people, so it would feel like dating. For example, if someone said, ‘I love Italian food and I’d love to have an Italian dinner with my date.’ We would get some lasagna and arrange that,” he said. “Obviously they can’t eat it together but they could say, “Oh this lasagna’s really cheesy” or whatever. If they want it to draw pictures together, whatever they wanted to do, we really wanted them to feel like it’s their own thing.”

Sal also noted to E! News that they are given “talking points” if they need them.

“There were kind of topics for the day,” Kyle added while talking to the outlet. ”It was good if there was a lull in conversation, you just refer to the little notebook and you can drum up conversation.”