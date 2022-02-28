Who Pays for the Weddings?

Netflix only covers the “basics” for the weddings, with a rep for the streaming service noting, “But because these are their real weddings, it’s up to them as to how to spend their money.”

The creator also told Women’s Health: “If they wanted to spend their own money, or try to enhance it within reason, we would certainly allow that. We would never put any constraints on them unless it was something we couldn’t accommodate within the show. That was really up to them.”