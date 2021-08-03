Jessica Batten

Despite their rocky split, Jessica told ET that she wanted to see Mark at the reunion special — and was bummed he didn’t show.

“He is the life of the party and he gets along with everyone,” she said. “I did want to tell the whole story and I wish he would have shown up and had the courage to do so.”

Jessica introduced fans to her boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, in July 2020.

“He actually contacted me on Instagram, and at the time, Instagram was such a tough place for me to go, so I had handed it off to a good girlfriend of mine,” she recalled to Refinery29 during the summer of 2021. “She was on there kind of swiping left, swiping right on different guys who were coming into the DMs. We ended up meeting up one night, and the next day we went on a bike ride, and the rest is history. This was back in March of last year, so it’s been about a year and a half. And it’s been really amazing.”