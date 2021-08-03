Mark Cuevas

Following drama with fellow cast member LC (keep scrolling for those details), Mark confirmed his romance with Aubrey Rainey hours after Jessica went public with her doctor beau. That October, he confirmed she was pregnant with the pair’s first child. Mark subsequently proposed to Aubrey in November 2020 and she gave birth the following April to their son, Ace. He cited his family as the reason he skipped the After the Altar taping.

“Don’t believe everything you see on TV,” the Meta Training Athletics founder wrote via Instagram. “We didn’t join the reunion for a myriad of reasons. We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I’ve said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you.”