‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee

Shake exclusively told Us in March 2022 that he has a girlfriend named Emily Wilson, who lives in Florida.

“We’re having a lot of fun together and we’re very in sync. If it wasn’t for her, I’d still be thinking about Miami, but it just kind of seals the deal, you know what I mean? It’s a sign from above … that this is the right decision,” the “Love Is Blurry” podcast host told Us of his plans to leave Chicago.

Shake also made a post-show career change. “I’m taking a break from being a vet. The vet field is amazing in so many ways, but it’s also incredibly draining, both physically and emotionally,” he said, noting his plans to “pivot into this new, exciting world” of crypto.