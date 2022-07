Deepti Vempati

While she is “indifferent” to her ex Shake, there has been speculation about Deepti and Kyle since the reunion show.

“All I can say is, you know, we’re going through it. We’re just figuring it out,” she exclusively told Us in June 2022. “I think you guys will see more of our story later. [Kyle is] one of my best friends, so that’s all I can say.”