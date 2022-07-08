‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Mallory Zapata

While Sal and Mal went out after the show, their connection didn’t last.

“It was really nice to just talk to her We decided at the end of it all, we had been through everything, we had discussed everything, and I didn’t have it in me to continue romantically, to be completely honest,” Sal told Bustle in March 2022. “And we left it at that. We parted ways. We checked in with each other a couple of times before seeing each other again in the reunion. But, you know, it was just not there.”