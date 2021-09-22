The Pods Are Back

The first season filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, but for season 2, they moved production to Chicago.

This time around, though, they had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, which made filming a bit more difficult than last time around.

“They’re in pods and bubble pods for the first two weeks,” Vanessa Lachey told Hollywood Life in March 2021. “But they then typically get out of the pods and there’s a lot of physical connection that’s part of the show. … can the physical connection match the emotional connection?”

They were eventually able to have the couples go back to their hometowns and “see if the family and friend connection match the love connection,” she said, adding, “We finally found a way to safely shoot the season and we are excited!”