Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast: Where Are They Now?

By
SK Alagbada Love Is Blind Season 3 Cast Where Are They Now
 Ser Baffo/Netflix; Courtesy of SK Alagbada/Instagram
8
5 / 8
podcast

Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada

The Pilates instructor and the University of California, Berkeley, MBA student are dating long-distance after he said no at their nuptials.

“After the show, I reached out to her and we talked things over and we are on good terms,” SK, who is set to graduate in 2023, told Us ahead of the finale airing. “We’re just taking things one day at a time right now. I’m very consumed with school, so it’s been very, very hard to even try to do anything serious. … We’re just taking things one day at a time.”

See Full Gallery