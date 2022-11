Zanab Jaffrey

After saying “I don’t” at her wedding to Cole, the realtor accused her ex of body-shaming her at the season 3 reunion.

“I walked away from him and I never expected an apology. I think a sincere apology would require an emotional maturity level that he just might not be at yet,” she told Us of their relationship issues. “I never expected it. I also don’t need one because I did forgive him. I forgave him the moment I walked away from him.”