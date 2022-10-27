2. What Are His Hobbies?

In his free time, the TV personality has dedicated his time to photography. Andrew previously traveled to Kenya to capture photos of wildlife — which he has mentioned numerous times on Love Is Blind.

“It’s been far too long since I’ve gotten to spend some quality time with my photography. Dearly missing the plains of Africa and wild creatures that call them home,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2022.

Andrew also noted on LinkedIn that he has been nominated for awards such as the Greatest Maasai Mara Photographer of the Year, Africa Geographic Photographer of the Year 2021 and the Fine Art Photography Awards 2020.