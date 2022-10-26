3. What Happened Between Cole Barnett and Colleen Reed on ‘Love Is Blind?’

The outdoor enthusiast also sparked a connection with the ballerina in the pods. “I really think Colleen might be The One. Colleen, I see us having amazing sex and hot babies, but being poor,” he quipped in an early confessional.

While Cole eventually called it quits with Colleen over their shallow relationship, he later admitted that he found her attractive “in the real world.” (Colleen agreed with her former suitor that she found him cute, but made it clear she was happy with fiancé Matt Bolton.)