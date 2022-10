4. What Did Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey Struggle With After Leaving the ‘Love Is Blind’ Pods?

After Cole and Zanab left the experiment, the Dallas resident was upset that her man seemingly wasn’t physically attracted to her, claiming he didn’t speak to her for several hours in the morning. Cole also had to adjust to his fiancée’s physical appearance, telling her that Colleen fits the part of the girl he’d typically go for, but that Zanab was the one he fell in love with.