3. What Happened Between Bartise Bowden and Raven Ross?

After Bartise opened up to Raven about his parents’ divorce, he was disappointed to learn she had done her fitness routine throughout the entire conversation. As a result, Bartise ended their relationship and focused solely on his connection with Nancy.

However, after seeing his ex in person after the pods closed, Bartise was in awe over what a “smoke show” Raven was — and told Nancy.