A Lack of Support

The former couple also hit a road block when Cole’s parents refused to attend their wedding or even appear on the show to meet Zanab. “My family, all they could ever do is want to love and support me and they just didn’t sign up to be in this experiment, I did,” he told Us in November 2022. “And so then to see, like, you know, the way that I was struggling with them at the time, it’s just hard to watch that too because I care most about my family and this experiment should not have damaged that relationship.”