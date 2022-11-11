Back to the Real World

Tensions between the pair first arose during their engagement trip to Malibu, where Zanab felt that Cole was ignoring her. “I think in the ideal world with a fiancé that you just got engaged to, like, you’d wake up [and] you’d have a really sweet morning, like, just a little coffee [and] breakfast in bed, holding one another,” she said during a confessional in season 3. “Cole just kind of rolled out of bed and got right out of bed and then didn’t really talk to me for a couple hours. As a woman, I think it’s very easy to get in your head about those things. Like, ‘Hey, what changed?’ ‘What did I do?’ ‘Is it me?’ At this point, I don’t even know if he’s physically into me.”

Her fears were seemingly confirmed when Cole admitted to Colleen — whom he also dated in the pods — that she was the kind of woman he would approach in a real-life scenario. He later unfavorably compared Zanab to the ballet dancer, who he thought was a perfect “10” on a scale of attractiveness.