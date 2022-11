Reality TV Regrets

After season 3 hit Netflix, the former youth pastor confessed that he regretted comparing his former fiancée to another woman. “Everything that just feels out of character for me and that I’m like, ‘I didn’t feel that way. I don’t know why it came across that way,'” Cole told Us in November 2022. “I mean, the rating women thing was really ridiculous to watch. I thought that was very disgusting to even be rating people. Like, that’s just ridiculous.”