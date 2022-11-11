‘The Cuties Incident’

The fighting continued long after filming wrapped, with Zanab claiming during the season 3 reunion special that Cole’s alleged body-shaming contributed to her decision to walk away. “The pushing food away from me, the asking me if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used,” she said, adding that it was Cole’s “saving grace” that footage of those incidents wasn’t shown. “And that’s great because it really did protect you and you are now denying it and calling me a liar in front of all these people.”

In one case, she claimed that Cole questioned her decision to eat two clementines before they went out to dinner. He denied her claims, telling producers to air the footage if they had it — which they did. In the clip, which was shown at the end of the reunion special, Cole asks Zanab whether she wanted to eat both fruits before their meal. “You better save your [appetite] … I’m talking, [big] supper tonight,” he said, getting confused when she said she only had a banana to eat all day. “Oh, are you getting wedding dress bod?”

Zanab also claimed at the reunion that Cole tried to get another woman’s number during the boys’ engagement party. “You’re the one who told me that the night before our wedding. … I saw you before the wedding and you told me. You said, ‘I do have something to tell you. I tried to kiss a girl at the bachelor party,'” she alleged, which Cole denied.