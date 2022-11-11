They Don’t

Zanab broke things off at the altar, where she explained that she felt the Texas native had “shattered [her] self-confidence” throughout their relationship. “[I] tried to bring up those concerns … multiple times [before the wedding],” she told Us. [But] I was dismissed. It was deflected to me having a bad attitude and not being sweet enough and not having fun conversations, [being] passive aggressive. My mental health was questioned. So, I definitely did try [to tell him].”

Though Zanab felt that she had made her feelings clear, Cole told Us in November 2022 that he felt “blindsided” by her rejection. “I’m working through it now. … We need to talk,” he argued. “I have a lot of questions for her.”