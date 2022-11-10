Fighting for Love

Colleen and Matt faced another roadblock before walking down the aisle. The season 3 cast met up for a night out at a bar, and some of the girls went to a second location. Matt subsequently wondered why his future wife thought “going to the club was more important than coming home to her f–king boy” and threatened to pack his bags. “There’s no f–king way I can marry this woman,” he told costar Bartise Bowden.

Colleen later wavered during a dinner before their nuptials, telling Matt she didn’t think love was “enough for marriage.”