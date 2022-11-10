Meeting the Families

The couple’s connection continued to blossom after a romantic outing on a yacht and as they were introduced to each other’s families. While describing their ups and downs to Matt’s mom, Colleen recalled her reaction to their first big fight. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna fight for you cause I’ve never felt this kind of love,'” she said.

During a talk with her own mother, however, Colleen appeared slightly more hesitant. “We have gone through our ups and downs. … My concerns are that I don’t know if he would still be there if s–t hit the fan,” she confessed.